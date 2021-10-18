Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

