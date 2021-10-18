KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.90

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 48444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

KNYJY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 9.91%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

