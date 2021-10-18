Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.1577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.74%.

About Koninklijke KPN

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

