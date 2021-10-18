Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $4.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $4.09. 20,045,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,368,721. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 3.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

