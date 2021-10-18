Krios 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Krios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a market cap of $5.09 million and $8.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Krios has traded up 459.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001205 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00126222 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.04 or 0.00621630 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

