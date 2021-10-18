Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kronos Worldwide for the third quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. Higher demand for titanium dioxide (TiO2) in European and North American markets are likely to drive its sales volumes in the near term. The company expects its sales volumes to rise on a year-over-year basis in 2021. Kronos Worldwide is poised well to gain from higher TiO2 demand over the long term. New product development and a solid customer base will work in its favor. Higher average TiO2 selling prices are also expected to drive the company’s sales and margins in 2021. Kronos Worldwide sees a rise in prices for full-year 2021. However, higher raw material and production costs may affect its performance. High debt level is another matter of concern. Kronos Worldwide has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

KRO traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.05. 1,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,412. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $478.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,535,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,801,000 after purchasing an additional 696,596 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,510 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,926 shares during the period. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

