Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 124.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $172.55 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $162.53 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.