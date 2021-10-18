Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Short Interest Update

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,069,000 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the September 15th total of 1,294,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.5 days.

LSGOF stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSGOF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

