Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMRK shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of LMRK stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $16.44. 74,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $18.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

