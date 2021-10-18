Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $74.51

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.51, but opened at $76.68. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $77.57, with a volume of 1,016 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. The business had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.