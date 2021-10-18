Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LVS opened at $40.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

