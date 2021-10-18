Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Down 35.3% in September

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,747 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 848,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in Laureate Education by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,307,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 307,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Laureate Education by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Laureate Education by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 104,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 70,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAUR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,509. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. The business had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.