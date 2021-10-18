Laurentian Bank of Canada Lowers Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) to Hold

Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has C$19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a C$21.00 price objective (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark reissued an outperform rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.38.

TSE:ALS opened at C$16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$665.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3,212.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.69. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$10.45 and a twelve month high of C$19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

