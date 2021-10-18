Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lazydays in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lazydays’ FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $254.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, CEO William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $481,751.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Murnane sold 33,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $840,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,947 in the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lazydays by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lazydays by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

