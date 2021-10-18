Lcnb Corp Acquires 250 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.98.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Truist upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.