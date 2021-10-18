Lcnb Corp Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 72,269 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 339,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH opened at $48.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

