Lcnb Corp Has $2.79 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.4% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $274.04 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.93 and a 1-year high of $277.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.42.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.