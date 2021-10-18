Lcnb Corp Sells 105 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,517 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $304.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

