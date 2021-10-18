Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,047 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNK stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

