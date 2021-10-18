Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,507 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,846 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 945,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1,208.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 852,927 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 62.2% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,489,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,255,000 after purchasing an additional 571,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.59.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

