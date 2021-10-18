Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.24 Million Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Ingevity worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ingevity by 25.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $77.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.31.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

