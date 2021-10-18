Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.37 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 825.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $165.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.00 and a 200-day moving average of $168.96. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

