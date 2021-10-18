Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.16% of NanoString Technologies worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

