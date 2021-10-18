Legal & General Group Plc Sells 11,624 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.24% of OSI Systems worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.31 and a twelve month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.