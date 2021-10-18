Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,846. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $38.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.