LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives $64.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 19.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMAT stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 77,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,695. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

