Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Position Raised by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,334,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,277 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $201,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after buying an additional 5,859,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,792 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,055 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,698,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,655,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LESL stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 30.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LESL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Leslie's Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

