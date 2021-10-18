Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4,203.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,013 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.