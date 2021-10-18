Lincoln National Corp Has $227,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,805,000 after buying an additional 64,297 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,630,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,439,000 after purchasing an additional 410,135 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL opened at $52.96 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 70.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

