Lincoln National Corp Has $256,000 Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 100.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC opened at $23.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

