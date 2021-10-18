Lincoln National Corp Invests $236,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 569 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 13.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,058,000 after acquiring an additional 92,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $451.94 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.02 and a 1 year high of $466.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.41.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

