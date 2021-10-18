Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $21,453,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,002,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $789.40 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $357.38 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $808.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $724.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $323.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

