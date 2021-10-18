Lincoln National Corp Purchases 293 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MasTec by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in MasTec by 4.5% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 45.9% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $86.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average is $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

