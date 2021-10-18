Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 46.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,099,000 after buying an additional 192,142 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,714 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

Shares of CHD opened at $83.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

