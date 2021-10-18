Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ opened at $40.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

