Lincoln National Corp Sells 130 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 86.1% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 420,174 shares of company stock valued at $96,940,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $239.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $240.94.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

