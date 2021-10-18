Lincoln National Corp Sells 556 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $55.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. increased their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

