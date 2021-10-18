Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.42

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 30366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 219.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 317.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth $16,096,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

