Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZRFY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.35. 219,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0936 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

