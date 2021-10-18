Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 508,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,483 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $27,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Loews by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,620 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Loews by 475.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 450,358 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after buying an additional 279,895 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Loews by 632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after buying an additional 268,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Loews by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after buying an additional 254,094 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $57.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

