LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 669,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

