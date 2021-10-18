LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 568,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,616 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $13,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC opened at $13.35 on Monday. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

