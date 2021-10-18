LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $142.50 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $151.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.58.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

