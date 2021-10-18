LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.16% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $262.86 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $198.06 and a 1-year high of $275.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.67.

