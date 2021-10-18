LPL Financial LLC Purchases 12,135 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $14,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in STERIS by 604.8% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 52,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,868,000 after acquiring an additional 884,718 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in STERIS by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,997,000 after acquiring an additional 525,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

STE opened at $225.09 on Monday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.51 and a 200-day moving average of $208.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

