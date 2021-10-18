LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. LTC Properties reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.85. 371,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,621. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.