Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 4.5%

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 25.36 and last traded at 25.16. 151,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,676,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at 24.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of 22.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth $3,180,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,048,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

