Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $403.51 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $437.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

