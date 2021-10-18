Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

LFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

NYSE:LFT opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $100.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 57.28 and a current ratio of 57.28. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 31.68%. Research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

