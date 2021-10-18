M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,377.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 32.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $325,341.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

NYSE MDC opened at $48.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.